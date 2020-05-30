UMass Lowell honors grads with virtual commencement

UMass Lowell offered the Class of 2020 a special send-off on Friday, complete with best wishes for the more than 4,000 graduates’ future from some well-known names and faces.
Chancellor Jacquie Moloney presided over the university’s first-ever virtual commencement ceremony in its 125-year history, congratulating the Class of 2020 – 4,434 strong, representing students from across the Merrimack Valley, 45 states and 108 nations. A total of 1,624 students graduated with honors.
“As you go forward, I hope you will continue to build on the strengths that you brought to UMass Lowell: your intelligence, your hard work and your perseverance. These qualities, along with the excellent education that you received, are exactly what you will need to be successful in our post-pandemic world,” Moloney told graduates.
Moloney said that while the university community remains hopeful that the occasion can be celebrated at a later date in person, “we wanted to do our best to commemorate this important milestone with you. So today, we’re going to bring you all the pomp and circumstance that we possibly can, starting with a few messages from friends of UMass Lowell.”
The band the Dropkick Murphys gave their own special shout-out to graduates via video during the ceremony after student commencement speaker Rachel Record of Pepperell quoted their lyrics in her speech to fellow graduates to describe the resilience they’ve shown throughout their lives so far: “You make the best of the hand you’re dealt, because a quitter never wins.…And the kid from Lowell rises to the bell.”
“Our strength lies in our diversity and one of my favorite things about us River Hawks is that we respect and see the strength in those differences,” said Record, urging graduates to “have courage, as you have demonstrated; stay kind, as you always have been; and continue to put your heart and soul into everything you do. You are the River Hawks from UMass Lowell and you will rise to the bell.”
Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito delivered the commencement address, which included encouragement that despite the difficult time and the loss of some traditions, she and everyone at UMass Lowell, and graduates and their families, should be excited “for the journey you are about to embark on and all the good you will do.”
“Your time at UMass Lowell has developed your skills, honed your instincts and set your compass for success in all the years ahead,” said Polito. “As this nation and this Commonwealth move forward to defeat the virus, rebuild our economy and emerge better and stronger and more unified than ever before, we will be looking to you, the Class of 2020."
UMass President Marty Meehan, a UMass Lowell alumnus, urged the Class of 2020 to push through adversity as they have done this semester to use their UMass Lowell degrees and their determination to achieve great things in the years to come.
“I know from personal experience the quality of your education, the skills you have gained, the experience you have had that there is nothing you cannot achieve in life,” said Meehan, encouraging the graduates to use their education to better the Commonwealth and the world. “What will ultimately define you are not the challenges you face, but how you overcome them.”