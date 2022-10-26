METHUEN — State officials from the Department of Housing and Community Development are yet to supply a plan for the Haitian and South American immigrant families that were dropped off at the Days Inn earlier this month.
On Oct. 12, the DHCD began transporting the immigrants from Boston Medical Center to the Days Inn, but would wait an additional two days before notifying city officials of the move.
Now, as families wait in limbo at the hotel, Mayor Neil Perry wants to know about next steps, along with why the DHCD made such a move without consulting city officials.
“While I recognize that the mission of DHCD is difficult and often overwhelming, it is shameful that the answers provided to us were few and far between and full of generalities,” Perry said following an Oct. 20 conference call. “The lack of information provided during that meeting is outrageous and unacceptable. I intend to speak directly with the governor and lieutenant governor about the complete lack of preparation and communication we have experienced.”
DHCD spokeswoman Samantha Kaufman said the agency is required by law to provide shelter to “all eligible households with children under 21 and pregnant people including recent arrivals to Massachusetts.”
“DHCD is currently sheltering a limited number of families in available motels, which DHCD may use when there are no open units in the shelter system,” she said. “All families in the shelter program receive services including three meals a day, assistance with housing and case management work. DHCD is working closely with other state agencies, local entities and service providers to address the needs of the families that are currently housed in Methuen.”
In the spring of 2020, the DHCD opened a shelter at the hotel for homeless individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. That move was also made without the knowledge of city officials. In the months that followed, the hotel’s status as a shelter drew community ire as the number of police responses to the Days Inn escalated by 40%. The shelter was eventually closed on July 1, 2021.
“This is the second time the state has done this to Methuen,” said Perry. “DHCD made the decision to move them into the city without so much as a courtesy phone call.”
According to Perry’s office, the Days Inn has no undocumented immigrants in the new group, which originally consisted of 86 adults, 130 children and six infants. Of the 130 children, 72 of them were school-aged between the ages of 5 and 19. Nine families, including 11 school-aged children, left the hotel on Oct. 21. However, the DHCD has not said why they left or where they went.
The remaining 61 school-aged children will be enrolled in the Methuen Public Schools. DHCD officials say they have been in contact with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and Superintendent Brandi Kwong about how to handle the matriculation process. Perry said the district will need additional staff as there are “very few” Methuen residents who speak Haitian Creole. Discussions remain ongoing as to how Methuen will be reimbursed for expenses associated with 61 new students.
For the foreseeable future, Perry said the DHCD has promised to keep the situation “well in hand.”
“They have arranged for all meals, medical services, security and have personnel onsite 24/7,” he said. “For that reason, I feel the appropriate thing to do is to refer all offers of assistance from our generous citizens directly to DHCD.”
State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell said the families deserve more suitable accommodations.
“It is not humane to house all these families and children at this location,” she said of the Days Inn.
However, Methuen’s housing market has not been favorable. According to Zillow, the average rent in the city is currently $2,300 per month. In addition, the average cost of buying a home is $532,000.
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio said her office will assist in any way possible.
“My team has been and will continue to be in close correspondence with the city, the DHCD and volunteers on the ground who have stepped up to help ensure these families’ needs are met,” she said. “Moving forward, it is imperative that the DHCD and the Administration provide the city with every possible resource to support these families.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.