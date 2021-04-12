Under the rainbow in Andover 

ANDOVER — Restauranteur Spiro Pappadopoulos wondered what all the commotion was about outside Saturday evening.
He stepped out of 15sx, his cocktail bar at 15 Essex St., and saw the beautiful rainbow arched over downtown Andover.
"It was massive and so dramatic. It's only natural it caught so many people's attention," he said.
Pappadopoulos grabbed photos on his cell phone. He posted one on Facebook with the comment, "This Night. Essex Street."
"It was a spur of the moment thing," said Pappadopoulos, a married father of two children, noting his picture "captured quite a lot of attention."
Warm weather marked most of the day Saturday followed by a quick storm in the early evening. "And then a huge rainbow," he noted.
Pappadopoulos, who also runs Andolinis and Sauce Wings nearby in Andover, said he enjoys photography. But he admitted many of the photos he takes while working are of food and drinks.
"We have a lot of fun with that," he said.
