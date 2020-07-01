LAWRENCE — Volunteers answered the call to place hundreds of flags on veterans' graves for the upcoming July 4 weekend.
Those helping included more than two dozen police officers from Lawrence and several from Methuen. They met at Bellevue Cemetery on Wednesday morning and fanned out, putting flags on graves.
Lawrence Veterans Director Jaime Melendez sent out an email looking for help placing the flags.
Police Chief Roy Vasque said he forwarded the email to the Police Department, asking for volunteers to join him at the 170 May St. cemetery Wednesday morning.
"We split up into different sections of the cemetery," said Vasque, noting the officers took Melendez' lead.
Bellevue Cemetery, owned by the city of Lawrence, was established in 1847.
In 2003, the cemetery was placed on the list of National Register of Historic Places.