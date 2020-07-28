NORTH ANDOVER — North Andover police have identified the victim from a fatal car crash on Monday evening as Colleen Armstrong, 70, of Merrimack, New Hampshire.
At approximately 5:25 p.m., the North Andover Police Department received numerous 911 calls reporting a crash involving three vehicles at the intersection of Route 114 and Sharpners Pond Road near the Middleton line.
One of the vehicles had rolled over, police said.
Route 114 in this area was closed for more than three hours following the crash, according to police. Drivers were warned to seek alternate routes.
Responding officers, along with North Andover Fire Department personnel and Middleton EMTs, triaged and treated three occupants of the vehicles, who were all transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Armstrong, however, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.
No further details about the accident and those involved were released by police.
This crash is under investigation by North Andover police Officer Adrian Cuevas and Detective Dan Cronin, the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
No charges or citations have been issued at this time, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the North Andover Police Department at 978-683-3168.