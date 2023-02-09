ANDOVER — A husband, wife, and 12-year-old child were found shot to death in an Andover home in the early hours of the morning Thursday.
At a press conference held at 8:30 a.m., Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe said a 911 call was made by someone inside the home just after 3:21 a.m., with officers arriving at the location in about five minutes. Two doors had to be breached to get into the house at 48 Porter Road. Upon entering the building police found the three people dead with gunshot wounds.
Andover police and troopers assigned to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker's office are investigating the case.
Tucker said there was no immediate threat to the public and the scene was contained.
The names of the deceased individuals have not been released. The father was 56 years old and the mother was 55 years old, according to Keefe.
The child attends St. John's Preparatory School. Classes there have been canceled today.
Speaking at the press conference, Tucker added they were in the early stages of notifying next of kin.
Tucker also talked about the emotional toll responding to situations like these have on first responders.
“We are always concerned about their well being,” he said.
This is a developing story. Check back to eagletribune.com for updates. A full report will appear online and in Friday's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune.
