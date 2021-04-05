LAWRENCE — Sunday night’s Easter five-alarm blaze on Bennington and Saratoga streets displaced 16 residents and destroyed three buildings, according to fire Chief Brian Moriarty, Mayor Kendrys Vasquez and police Chief Roy Vasque in a joint statement issued Monday with the state Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.
As the fire remains under investigation, Moriarty said that 19 Bennington St., 12 Saratoga St. and 14 Saratoga St. — the three buildings that were heavily involved when the Lawrence Fire Department first responded to the area shortly after 6 p.m. — are a total loss.
One woman was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with unspecified injuries and released, the statement said. There were no firefighter injuries.
Mutual aid during the fire was provided by 26 departments from Massachusetts and New Hampshire, with departments working to keep the blaze from spreading to additional buildings.
According to the fire marshal’s office, three properties received heavy exterior damage to the vinyl siding but no interior damage: 16 Saratoga St., 21 Bennington St. and 23 Bennington St. A vehicle and motorcycle were also damaged during the fire, the statement said.
Damages are estimated at more than $1 million, according to the fire marshal’s office.
The Red Cross assisted displaced residents with housing and other aid services on scene Sunday night, Ostroskey’s spokeswoman said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Lawrence fire and police departments with assistance from state police assigned to the fire marshal’s office.
