ANDOVER -- Stretches of area highways were shut down Tuesday evening as state and local police attempted to take an armed bank robbery suspect into custody.
Areas of both Interstates 495 and 93 in Andover, Lawrence and Methuen were shut down as troopers and local police converged on the suspect in a vehicle.
According to State Police spokesman Dave Procopio, the man, wanted for multiple bank robberies, pulled his car into the median of 495 near 93 after a traffic stop and has barricaded himself in his car.
The suspect is armed, Procopio said.
"This is a dynamic situation," he said. "As far as we know at this time the suspect is the only occupant of the vehicle."
In addition to Mass. State Police, the FBI is also on-hand.
A state police SWAT team and troopers in a community action team (CAT) were also called to the area.
State police radio transmissions indicated BearCats, a wheeled SWAT vehicle, could respond.
Prior to 7 p.m., state police issued an alert to area police regarding a bank robbery suspect who may be wearing body armor.
Area firefighters and ambulance personnel were also alerted to the situation.
Traffic has backed up for miles.
