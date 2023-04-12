LAWRENCE — At least nine people were displaced when a wind-driven, early afternoon blaze blew through a Juniper Street multi-family home Wednesday..
Flames and heavy smoke were pushing out of a top floor porch area when firefighters arrived.
By 1:30 p.m., the fire at 28-30 Juniper St. was at three alarms, which brought in mutual aid firefighters from area communities including Andover, North Andover, North Reading, Billerica and Haverhill.
No critical injuries were reported. One woman did suffer burns and was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
The top of the building was completely gutted. Porches on the home collapsed onto a parked car. Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said no firefighters were injured.
Smoke from the fire, pushed by whipping winds under sunny skies, could be seen for miles across the Merrimack Valley.
Due to dry weather conditions and rising temperatures, the fire danger level in the state Wednesday was considered extreme. Warnings were issued about fires that could start and spread quickly and burn intensely.
The National Weather Service in Boston also said to expect west and southwest winds kicking up to 30 mph or more.
While crews were working on Juniper Street, another fire was reported on nearly Poplar Street. That incident was quickly handled by firefighters.
Those displaced from the multi-family home were taken to the the city's senior center on Haverhill Street. City worker Kelly Frazier, the homeless resources coordinator, and the Red Cross were notified.
Built in 1900, the building has 4,100-square-feet of living space and is valued at $613,000, according to city assessing records.
