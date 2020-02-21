LAWRENCE — Lawrence and state police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of Marcos Antonio "Tony" Ruiz-Rodriguez, a veteran Department of Public Works employee who was mortally wounded while he and three other workers were filling potholes on Andover Street.
Ariel Toribio, 20, of Lawrence, was arrested and charged with murder Friday at the Lawrence District Courthouse by Lawrence officers and state police detectives assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
Ruiz-Rodriguez, 52, of Methuen, was shot Jan. 15 near Clifton Street. Investigators do not believe he was the intended target of the shooting.
Toribio will be arraigned Monday in Lawrence District Court. He remains held without bail until then.
Ruiz-Rodriguez worked for the DPW for 19 years. State Rep. Marcos Devers, D-Lawrence, who hired Ruiz-Rodriguez when he was acting mayor; and current Mayor Daniel Rivera both described him as a very good and reliable worker.
At least 200 DPW workers from throughout the region turned out for his funeral. His survivors include his wife, Ivonne Maldonado; daughter Anaseidy Ruiz; son Marcos A. Ruiz Jr.; five sisters; three brothers; and nieces and nephews.
Rivera said the arrest of Toribio has provided "a good day for Tony's family, his fellow workers and the city." The police, the mayor said, did a "great job" of investigating the crime and making an arrest.
His hope, he said, is that the Essex District Attorney's Office will do everything it can to "bring justice to the family and city workers."