LAWRENCE — An early morning shooting and an assault with a shoe involving chimi truck patrons has police eyeing new city policies for the roving sandwich shops.
In separate incidents after 1 a.m. Thursday, two men waiting in line for food at the chimi trucks were shot in the leg and hit in the side of the head with a woman's shoe, police said.
Police Chief Roy Vasque said those incidents are symptomatic of ongoing issues surrounding the chimi trucks, which are popular with revelers leaving night clubs and bars at closing time in downtown Lawrence.
He said robberies, shootings and assaults continue to play out in lines for the chimi trucks, which are only supposed to park in the same place for 20 minute intervals.
"Certainly this has been brought to our attention. These issues have not gone unnoticed," Vasque said.
Vasque thinks a centralized location for the chimi trucks, such as Pemberton Park, would be safer.
Surveillance cameras could be installed there and officers assigned to monitor the area when clubs and bars close.
"We just can't control things the way they are now," Vasque said.
He said he's spoken with acting Inspectional Services Director Michael Armano about the issue, which may require a city ordinance change.
A 26-year-old man was shot in his right leg early Thursday morning while waiting in line to order food from a chimi truck on Essex Street, police said.
The man was wounded in his right quadricep and taken by friends to Lawrence General Hospital Emergency Room for treatment.
The wound is believed to be superficial and the man is expected to survive, police said.
The victim told police he'd been at the Blue Lounge with a relative and friend Wednesday night. They then went to get something to eat the chimi trucks (sandwich trucks) parked at Essex and Broadway, police said.
While in line, the victim said an argument broke out between two men in line behind him. One man pulled out a black gun and pointed it at someone, he said.
Shortly after, he heard a gunshot, felt a sharp pain in his right leg and saw blood on his pants, he told police.
The shooting victim is from Revere and said he came to Lawrence to celebrate the new year, according to police.
Police received a report about a fight at the chimi truck at 1:19 a.m. The person said they saw a gun, police said.
There was no fight underway when police arrived. One witness told police there was a gunshot and that a man was possibly hit in the leg, according to a report.
A .45 casing shell was found in the middle of Essex Street, police said.
The shooting remains under investigation by Lawrence detectives.
About 10 minutes later, around 1:33 a.m., police were sent to the vicinity of 167 Essex St. for a fight in progress near a chimi truck.
Police soon were told that a woman, using the heel of her shoe, struck a man in the side of his head. Also, a man punched another man in the face, police said.
Officers said the arguments ensued after people were waiting for long periods of time for their food and there was confusion over who should get the orders.
A woman was issued a summons to appear in court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and a male was issued a summons for simple assault and battery, police said.
No serious injuries resulted, according to police.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.