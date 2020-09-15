UPDATE: Columbia Gas shut off gas main, should be repaired by 6:30 p.m.

ANDOVER — A school, homes and businesses were evacuated this morning on Chestnut Street in Andover after a construction company hit a gas main two days after the two-year anniversary of the Merrimack Valley gas disaster, according to Andover police.
According to Lt. Edward Guy, Revoli Construction was working on a water main outside St. Augustine's School around 11 a.m. when they struck the gas main.
Guy said that no one was injured and the gas main has since been shut off.
Andover police and fire responded to help teachers and students evacuate.
According to St. Augustine School Facilities Manager Mike O'Dea, 350 people inside the school got out safely. He said he heard a "woosh" during the evacuation, describing it "like a tornado."
Local businesses and residents also evacuated, but have since returned.
Students and teachers are staying home for the day, according to Guy.
The gas main that was struck is owned by Columbia Gas, the company responsible for the 2018 Merrimack Valley gas explosions that killed one person, injured 22 and caused more than $1 billion in damages.
According to Kelly Merritt, a spokesperson for Columbia Gas, Revoli Construction was hired by the town to work on the water main and during the excavation this morning the construction team struck the gas main.
"We were notified immediately and we came immediately and we shut off the flow of natural gas," said Merritt.
Merritt said that the gas main should be repaired by 6:30 p.m. this evening. None of Columbia Gas' customers lost service when the gas main was struck this morning, he said.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as information is available.