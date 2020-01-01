LAWRENCE — A man from Salem, New Hampshire, was shot and killed just before midnight Tuesday, according to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque.
The victim has been identified by the DA's Office as Wilson Javier, 35.
Police received a call of shots fired at 7B Summer St. about 11:50 p.m.
Officers responded and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Essex County DA’s Office, Lawrence police and a state police detective unit continue to investigate the shooting.
No arrests have been made. DA spokeswoman Carrie Kimball said in a statement Wednesday that it is premature to comment on a suspect or possible motive.
