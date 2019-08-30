METHUEN — A pool of mosquitoes collected Tuesday in the area of Hampstead Street — in the east end of the city — tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, city officials announced Friday.
The discovery followed the EEE death of a horse in the west end of the city Monday. Since, Methuen's threat level for EEE has been raised to critical and neighboring communities have been on high alert.
Trucks equipped with mosquito-killing spray made their way through Methuen's west end Thursday night.
Now, officials say Northeast Mosquito Control will conduct spraying via trucks in the remainder of the city, east of Interstate 93. The spraying will happen Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 7:15 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The Northeast Mosquito Control offers tips for residents, including keeping kids and pets indoors during spraying.
The organization says air conditioners can be left on, but windows on the street-facing side of homes should be closed. It is okay to resume to normal a half-hour after the spraying is complete.
Mayor James Jajuga urges residents to follow tips — useful across the Merrimack Valley — on how residents can protect themselves from mosquito bites: Be aware of peak mosquito hours from dusk to dawn; consider rescheduling outdoor activities so they do not happen during the evening or early morning; wear pants and long-sleeve shirts; and use bug spray.
Officials encourage the use of repellent with DEET, permethrin, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus according to the instructions on the product label.
DEET products should not be used on infants younger than 2 months old and should be used in concentrations of 30 percent or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under 3 years of age. Permethrin products are intended for use on items such as clothing, shoes, bed nets and camping gear and should not be applied directly to skin.
People can prevent breeding areas for mosquitoes around homes by eliminating standing water, checking rain gutters and drains, and emptying unused flowerpots, wading pools and bird baths.
The city has already taken the step of ending all outdoor events and public school sports practices and games on city property at 7 p.m. until Sept. 30, and set a 6 p.m. stop time starting Oct. 1 through the first hard frost.
Any resident with questions or concerns can call the Methuen Emergency Operations Center at 978-382-3360.
Similar precautions are being taken across the region.
Salem School District officials are ensuring outdoor activities end by 7 p.m. to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. This changes the end time for marching band practices to 7 p.m., according to an email by Superintendent Michael Delahanty.
Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini stressed that no mosquitoes infected with EEE have been found this year in Haverhill, but that the Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control District will conduct supplemental trapping and testing of mosquitoes.
The mosquito control district, of which Haverhill is a member will also be spraying catch basins and other freshwater areas in Haverhill with larvicide, the mayor said.
After the dead horse in Methuen was found to have EEE on Monday, the town of Pelham sent out information to its residents to make safety a priority.