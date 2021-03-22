ANDOVER — Neighbors saved an Andover family Monday morning by alerting them to smoke coming from their roof, fire Chief Michael Mansfield said in a statement.
"Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof area above the third floor of the residence," Mansfield said. "Firefighters immediately began an aggressive interior attack and called for a second alarm, which brought mutual aid support from the Tewksbury and Lawrence Fire Departments to the scene. Crews were able to extinguish the fire within an hour of arriving on scene."
The fire broke out at 10:31 a.m. at the home on a residential street in Andover. The family was not injured, however, two Andover firefighters were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Mansfield said.
The family members inside the home were alerted to the fire by a neighbor who saw smoke coming from the roof, Mansfield said. It was later determined there were no working fire alarms in the home, he said.
"Today's fire is a clear example of why it's critical to have working smoke alarms throughout your home so that you can be alerted to danger as soon as possible," Mansfield said. "It's extremely fortunate that a neighbor spotted the smoke and warned the residents inside. If this fire had occurred overnight, with nobody around to see the danger and no smoke alarms to alert people inside the home, then the outcome could have been tragic."
There was about $400,000 of damage, he said. The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation, Mansfield said.
The Haverhill, Lawrence, North Reading and Methuen Fire Departments provided station coverage in Andover during the fire.
The house at 14 Sunset Rock Road has historical significance, according to Andover's Historical Preservation records.
The home built in 1936 is a Colonial Revival reproduction home. The original home was built in the 1820s, by John Adams, a distant relative of the two presidents, who was the fourth principal of Phillips Academy, according to town records. He bought the property in 1824, according to records.
The home originally built by Adams was dismantled in the 1930s, when the current house was built, after changing hands multiple times, according to town records.