LAWRENCE — The husband of a woman accused of running an unlicensed and overcrowded daycare has been charged with threatening the father who reported the 96 Bromfield St. operation to police.
Justiniano Ventura, 59, is accused of telling the man, "Watch your back. Someone is gonna shoot you." He also said, "You know what you did. You reported my wife to police," according to a police report.
Police arrested and charged Ventura with intimidation of a witness and threatening to commit a crime after the threats were reported to police late Wednesday afternoon, police said.
He was arraigned Thursday in Lawrence District Court and is now due back on Oct. 23 for a pre-trial hearing, according to court records.
The victim was also advised to get a harassment order against Ventura, according to police.
Meanwhile, Ventura's wife, age 53, could also be facing criminal charges for running what police say was an illegal child care enterprise in the third-floor apartment at 96 Bromfield St.
Some 25 children were found packed into a day care center being run there earlier this month, prompting an investigation by Lawrence police, city inspectional services and the state’s Department of Children and Families.
The name of the woman involved has not yet been released. A hearing will be held to determine if probable cause exists to go forward with charges and a formal arraignment in Lawrence District Court, police said.
Police were sent to the apartment at 96 Bromfield St., a three-family residence, at 2:10 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12, to investigate a report of an “overcrowded day care.”
A father told police that when he picked up his three daughters from the third-floor apartment “he saw that there was a large amount of children that were kept in close proximity in a bedroom,” according to a police report.
The man said there were more than 20 children in the apartment with only one woman taking care of them. He said he smelled “feces in the room where he retrieved his daughters from.”
When police arrived at the building to do a well-being check, the door to the third floor was open and they immediately saw two infants in a cradle on the kitchen floor, according to the report.
“I also saw there were numerous children walking around the apartment in different rooms,” Officer Preston Carmichael wrote in his report.
In one room, the officer found 14 children watching TV together.
“I also saw approximately four to five kids in the kitchen area bringing the number to approximately 25 children in the apartment. It should be noted that the apartment was set up in a way that disregarded COVID-19 regulations,” Carmichael wrote.
The woman told police she was being paid to watch the children. She denied running a daycare and said “she was only taking care of a few kids who have parents that run errands and work,” police said.
Although the woman did not have a roster with contact information, police were able to identify nearly all the children and call a parent to pick them up. Two children whose parents could not be reached were taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital, Carmichael wrote.
The COVID-19 coronavirus has forced the temporary closures of many businesses, including daycare centers. In June, during Phase 2 of the state’s guidance plan, daycare centers were allowed to reopen with reduced sizes, staffing ratios and health check policies.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.