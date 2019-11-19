ANDOVER — A small SUV hit a home at 374 N. Main St. in Andover Tuesday around 4 p.m.
Two people were injured and taken to the hospital..
One man in a Honda CR-V hit the side of the granite and brick house, causing extensive damage to the vehicle. He was injured and taken to the hospital.
The house did not appear to have sustained any damage although the front lawn was torn up by the tires.
A second person in another car -- also a small SUV -- was taken by ambulance to the hospital as well although her injuries did not appear to be serious. It was unclear from the scene how that car was involved in the accident.
Witnesses at the scene said they saw the Honda CR-V "careen" off the southbound side of Route 28, coming from the 495 ramp, go up a small embankment in front of 374 N. Main St., spin around a couple of times, and slam into the side of the house.
