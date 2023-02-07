LAWRENCE — Mayor Brian DePena's chief of staff, Jhovanny Martes-Rosario, admitted to troopers to "searching for and downloading" child pornography to his personal iPad, according to a report.
Martes-Rosario was arrested on child pornography charges Monday night at this home by state police.
"Jhovanny admitted he had a curiosity for (child sexual abuse material) and that is why he stored it, further stating that he has been searching for and storing it for 'years,'" according to a statement of facts in the case filed in Lawrence District Court.
Martes-Rosario, 48, is charged with two counts of illegal possession of child pornography after troopers executed a court-authorized search warrant on electronic devices in his home, state police said.
He was arraigned on the charges late Tuesday morning in Lawrence District Court.
Judge Holly Broadbent set bail at $1,000 and ordered Martes-Rosario to stay away from all children under age 18, with the exception of his own son, and surrender his passport.
As conditions of release, Broadbent also ordered Martes-Rosario not to use any computers and to surrender his passport while the case is pending, according to court records.
DePena issued a press release early Tuesday afternoon saying Martes-Rosario was "immediately dismissed" from his job with the city.
The State Police Cyber Crime Unit began the investigation in December that ultimately led to the arrest after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about images of child pornography uploaded from an IP address associated with Martes-Rosario’s 2 Mt. Auburn St. home.
Further investigation connected the IP address to Martes-Rosario, according to state police.
After obtaining the search warrant Monday from Salem District Court, members of the Cyber Crime Unit went to Martes-Rosario’s home at approximately 6:30 p.m. and conducted a forensic examination of electronic devices.
State police said troopers located dozens of images of child pornography on the suspect’s iPad. Troopers also interviewed Martes-Rosario after reading him his Miranda Rights.
Troopers transported Martes-Rosario to the State Police barracks in Andover, where he was booked on two counts of child pornography, state police said.
Martes-Rosario is listed as married on his booking slip.
This is a developing story. Check back to eagletribune.com for updates. A complete report appear online and in print editions of The Eagle-Tribune.
