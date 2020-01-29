SALEM, Mass. — A week into the trial, and moments before closing arguments were expected, a judge issued a verdict of “not guilty” for a Lawrence man accused of killing his estranged wife’s lover on New Year’s Eve 2017.
Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Dreschler issued a directed verdict, saying there was insufficient evidence presented at the first-degree murder trial of Jose Urena, 51, even in the light most favorable to prosecutors.
Urena’s defense attorney James Budreau filed a motion for “finding of not guilty.” Dreschler issued his decision, allowing the motion, around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.
After a quick check for any outstanding warrants, Urena left the courthouse a free man.
Budreau applauded the judge’s decision and said no evidence was presented during the trial to show Urena “had any malice” toward the murdered man, Jeffrie Santana-Peguero, 22, of Lawrence.
“There was no evidence he ever threatened him or ever had any physical confrontation with him,” Budreau said after Dreschler issued the directed verdict.
Urena was charged with the Dec. 31, 2017 shooting murder of Santana-Peguero in Lawrence. He had faced life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.
Urena’s estranged wife was dating Santana-Peguero. Rosa Urena was pregnant with Santana-Peguero’s child at the time of his murder, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Budreau said Urena asked his wife to make a choice. Also, no physical evidence connected him to Santana-Peguero’s murder.
Budreau praised prosecutors Christian Ronan and Erin Bellavia saying “the Commonwealth was excellent in their presentation but it just did not meet the legal burden required here.”
Through a spokesperson, District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office issued just a single sentence of reaction to Dreschler’s decision.
“Unfortunately, in these circumstances, the Commonwealth does not have any right of appeal,” read the statement.
Relatives of both Urena and Santana-Peguero sat on opposite sides of the courtroom Tuesday morning. After Dreschler announced his decision, they filed out of the courtroom slowly with court officers escorting and watching them closely.
A woman could be then heard crying loudly in the courthouse hallway.
Last week, prosecutors presented surveillance video to the jury that allegedly showed Urena’s white Ford F-150 following the Honda Odyssey van Santana-Peguero was driving on the night of the murder.
After the murder, Budreau noted Urena allowed police to conduct a search of his phone and they “found text messages (revealing) the emotional roller coaster between Mr. and Mrs. Urena and their attempts to reconcile. There were no texts threatening Mr. Peguero. There was no evidence that Mr. Urena had any contact with Mr. Peguero.”
Police also searched Urena’s “truck, apartment and marital home. They found no probative evidence and no forensic testing tied Mr. Urena to the shooting.” Also, police were unable to “open Mr. Peguero’s cell phone,” Budreau wrote in his motion for a directed verdict of not guilty.
Budreau said the lack of evidence was “unsettling.”
“While the victim may have been the cause of his marital problems, there is no evidence that Mr. Urena ever threatened Mr. Peguero or otherwise demonstrated a desire to injure him. ... The lack of forensic evidence is dramatic.”
Prosecutors did prove Urena “was trailing” Santana-Peguero minutes before his death, also drove by the scene of the shooting and lied to investigators about his whereabouts that night.
“While this might create suspicion that he committed the offense, it does not rise to proof beyond reasonable doubt,” wrote Budreau.
Dreschler, in remarks in court Tuesday morning, lauded the police work in the case and praised both the prosecution and defense attorneys for their work. However, he said the case lacked “threats of aggressive conduct,” physical evidence including a firearm and there was no evidence of any contact between Urena and Santana-Peguero.
The mere presence of Urena near or around the murder scene “is not enough to support a conviction,” he said.
Also, before issuing the directed not guilty verdict, Dreschler said he’d examined both his “conscience” and “the evidence.”
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.