SALEM, Mass. — The Lawrence man accused of leaving an Amesbury girl at Lawrence General Hospital's emergency room, where she later died, and other crimes involving nine teens and women over a six-year period, is now undergoing a mental health evaluation.
Carlos Rivera, 47, who remains held without bail at Middleton Jail in the ongoing criminal case, will have the evaluation to determine his competency and criminal responsibility, according to court records.
Rivera is accused of leaving 13-year-old Chloe Ricard of Amesbury at Lawrence General where she died May 20.
In late September, following more indictments by the Essex County grand jury, Rivera was arraigned in Salem Superior Court on 12 new charges including rape, human trafficking, involuntary manslaughter and providing illegal drugs to minors as far back as 2013.
The grand jury at that time handed down 19 indictments — 12 new and seven for which he was re-indicted — according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
The newest charges accuse Rivera of involuntary manslaughter, four counts of aggravated rape of a child, rape and six counts of human trafficking.
The crimes took place from 2013 to this past May, when Ricard died after being left by Rivera at Lawrence General, according to documents.
The charges involve three adult women victims and seven girls younger than 18, Kimball said. Ricard and the other victim in the original indictments are among the minors listed in the new indictments.
The original seven charges include aggravated rape of a child, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, and two counts of distribution of cocaine and fentanyl.
Rivera was scheduled for a hearing Friday in Superior Court to determine if he is a danger to himself or the community at-large.
However, his attorney agreed, or stipulated, he would remain held without bail.
His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 30, although he is not required to be in court that day.
Rivera had more than 7,000 photographs of girls "estimated to be in their teenage years" and evidence of pornographic web searches on his phone, according to details from police reports initially published in the Boston media.
Investigators also conducted interviews with Rivera and teenage girls. A toxicology report showed Ricard's body tested positive for both cocaine and fentanyl during an autopsy, according to the reports.
Rivera is accused of recording his assaults on the girls at his Bellevue Street apartment and "solicited sexually explicit photographs from the girls he victimized." Nunchucks, metal knuckles and a pair of sneakers belonging to Ricard were found during a police search of Rivera's apartment, according to reports.
While he was a mechanic by trade, Rivera was known to sell drugs including fentanyl, pills, cocaine and marijuana, according to police reports.
A woman who previously partied at Rivera's apartment said she saw girls as young as 13 there and that Rivera would give the girls narcotics in exchange for sex acts, according to the Boston media report.
Other details from the documents included:
* An affidavit contained information on interviews with Rivera, Ricard's teenaged friend, and two women who said they were familiar with Rivera.
* Items seized during a May 29 search of Rivera's apartment included several boxes of photographs, a laptop computer, a digital video recorder, thumb drives, letters and a notebook.
* Rivera, in an interview with police, denied doing drugs and said he never had sexual contact with Ricard.
Staff reporter Julie Manganis contributed to this report.
