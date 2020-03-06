METHUEN — On the eve of arbitration, the city and the Police Superior Officers' union may be close to a new contract agreement.
Mayor Neil Perry and superior officers' union President Greg Gallant confirmed Thursday evening that there have been ongoing discussions between the city and the union.
"We are in talks with the city continuously over this process," Gallant said. "There's been a lot of back and forth with Mayor Perry."
Perry noted that the city and union have been going "back and forth. They made an offer, we are looking at it."
Both the union and Perry said just last month that talks between the two parties had ended after the release of emails showing there may have been some tampering with the contract after it had already been approved by the city negotiating team.
The result of the contract was that superior officers were in line for raises of nearly 200 percent, with salaries rising up to and over $430,000 for police captains, not including overtime and paid details. Police Chief Joseph Solomon was also in line for a salary of nearly $400,000, but he said recently his salary is currently $297,000.
The superior officers contract was approved in September 2017 by former Mayor Steven Zanni and the then-City Council. The following year, newly elected Mayor James Jajuga announced that the contract was providing outrageous raises to senior officers as well as Solomon and could bankrupt the city.
Jajuga and the union compromised on what they called a "memorandum of understanding," or MOU, which brought the salaries down somewhat, but still offered big raises.
The new City Council pumped the brakes on both the contract and the MOU and withheld money to fund it. Just days before pink slips were to be handed out to dozens of patrolmen, the state inspector general issued a study of the salary controversy finding serious flaws and possible illegal activity.
As the uproar mounted, Jajuga restored superior officers' pay to 2017 levels, when their last contract expired.
The union sued and the matter is now before a Boston arbitrator, who is scheduled to hold three days of hearings starting Tuesday, March 10 and continuing March 11 and 12.
Perry has repeatedly said he is fearful that the arbitrator could rule against the city, which could end up in costly payouts to the union, including back pay and legal fees.
He also said last month that negotiations between the two parties had ended.
On Friday, City Council Chairman James McCarty said he had heard there were negotiations going on and that he hoped the city and superior officers could come to a settlement.
"I would love for this to be resolved, but it's got to be reasonable for the taxpayers, not a detriment," he said.
He added that two issues may be at work in the rush to get a new contract.
"If they get to July 1 without an agreement, they (superior officers) would lose out on 12 months' pay," he said.
Plus, he added, "If they've made an offer on the eve of arbitration, that may be a sign of guilt. They wouldn't be making an offer if they were confident."