METHUEN — Police said an 18-year-old Lawrence man received several gun shot injuries in Methuen Thursday evening near Huse Road.
Police Chief Joseph Solomon said the victim, who police have not identified by name, was med-flighted to Boston, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.
"A vehicle which was involved in the incident was located and had numerous bullet holes," Solomon said.
Solomon said that on Thursday at approximately 9:57 p.m., 911 calls began coming in to his department about shots fired in the area of 189 Broadway, Huse Road and Brown Street.
He said Holy Family Hospital then called to report a gun shot victim had arrived at the main entrance of the emergency room.
Officers were dispatched to all three locations, Solomon said.
Officers reported locating evidence of a shooting on Huse Road and a perimeter was set up.
Solomon said that officers also responded to Holy Family Hospital, where the victim was identified as an 18-year-old Lawrence man.
Solomon said the victim received several gun shot injuries.
Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services responded to process the scene, Solomon said.
Methuen Police explosive K-9 officer Timothy Getchell and K-9 Buddy searched the area for firearms evidence, Solomon said.
All information is preliminary and Methuen Police detectives are investigating, he said.