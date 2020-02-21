METHUEN — Police said a 20-year-old man who had been missing since Feb. 16 has been found.
He was arrested by Revere police Thursday night.
According to Methuen police Capt. Kristopher McCarthy, city resident Brian Inoa was reported missing Feb. 19.
Inoa was last seen at his residence on Feb. 16 around 8 p.m.
McCarthy said Methuen police put out an announcement to area departments that Inoa had gone missing.
"The Revere Police Department sent us a message Thursday night that he was under arrest," McCarthy said. "He was involved in some type of assault."