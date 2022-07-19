ANDOVER -- A bank robbery suspect who barricaded himself in his car on a median strip on I-495 on the Lawrence/Andover line earlier this evening has shot himself and has been taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the state police.
"The suspect has suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the vehicle," said State Police spokesman Dave Procopio in an email sent about 9:38 p.m. "I am awaiting an update on his condition."
According to Dave Procopio, police attempted to stop an armed man wanted for multiple bank robberies on I-495 around 7 p.m. He pulled his car into the median of 495 near 93 and barricaded himself in his car.
The man, whose name has not been released, is believed to be the only person in the car.
Drivers on both the east and westbound sides of I-495 in Andover and Lawrence were directed to turn around and go back to the previous exit as crisis negotiators try to resolve an ongoing incident peacefully.
Procopio said at about 8 p.m. that crisis negotiators were at the scene and attempting to resolve the issue peacefully.
In addition to Mass. State Police, the FBI was also on-hand.
A state police SWAT team and troopers in a community action team (CAT) were also called to the area.
State police radio transmissions indicated BearCats, a wheeled SWAT vehicle, also responded.
Prior to 7 p.m., state police issued an alert to area police regarding a bank robbery suspect who may be wearing body armor.
Area firefighters and ambulance personnel were also alerted to the situation.
Traffic remains backed up for miles.
