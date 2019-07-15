LAWRENCE — The driver who is accused of causing a a head-on crash that killed a young girl in Lawrence was held without bail following his hospital-bed arraignment in Boston on Monday.
Selvin Manuel Lima, 23, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, vehicular homicide by reckless operation and related charges after the 5:30 p.m. crash that claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl Saturday evening.
Four other people, including two children, were seriously injured in the crash. All were airlifted by medical helicopters to Boston hospitals for treatment.
Lima was arraigned Monday afternoon in his hospital bed in an intensive care unit at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
He did not speak at the hearing but became emotional during the proceeding as he was surrounded by attorneys, a judge, court officers and the media.
Judge Cathy Campbell ordered him held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing July 18, according to Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
Attorney Eric Salach was Lima's defense attorney for the purposes of bail only and the prosecutor was Kate MacDougall.
A check of Lima's driving record revealed previous license suspensions for motor vehicle theft convictions in 2013 and a surchargeable accident April 3.
Lima was also previously cited for a seat-belt violation in Middleton and failure to yield at an intersection in Lawrence, according to his driving record which was obtained through the state's Registry of Motor Vehicles.
The girl who died in the crash Saturday evening at Winthrop Avenue and Parker Street was positively identified by family members as Taysha Rohena Silva of Peabody, according to a statement released by Kimball.
Silva is age 11, not age 8, as previously stated by authorities.
The young girl and the four others who were seriously hurt were in a Honda Civic that Lima struck head-on while speeding, police said.
Those hurt include Taysha Silva's sister, age 8, her cousin, 15, mother, 29, and her mother's boyfriend, age 27.
A Lawrence police officer initially pulled over Lima's white 2009 Infiniti G37 for speeding and erratic operation. He fled, however, police said.
Officials said Lima drove away and lost control of his car at the intersection of Winthrop and Andover streets. He crossed over to the southbound side and hit a black 2016 Honda Civic head-on, officials said.
The speeds the two cars were traveling prior to impact were not available Monday. It's also unclear if seat belts were in use.
Police were able to retrieve video of the crash from a nearby business.
In addition to manslaughter and vehicular homicide, Lima is also charged with four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a subsequent offense of operating after a license suspension, failing to stop for a police officer, a marked lanes violation, and speeding.
CNHI reporter Christian Wade contributed to this story.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.