LAWRENCE — Firefighters quickly extinguished a two-alarm blaze that ignited in a large apartment building at Loring and Market streets Friday morning.
There were no immediate reports of injuries but some residents were displaced. The building is managed by the Lawrence Housing Authority.
Representatives from the housing authority and Red Cross were called to the building, along with a host of city inspectors.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday.
Fire alarms went off in the building but no flames were visible when firefighters arrived. However, crews soon detected the fire in a first-floor corner unit, said fire Chief Brian Moriarty.
Moriarty said the fire was was contained to the one unit, except for some smoke damage to second- and third-floor areas.
"The guys did a really great job," said Moriarty.
Firefighters from Methuen, Dracut, Andover, North Andover, Lowell and Haverhill responded to the city as mutual-aid coverage, assisting at both the fire and covering city stations.
