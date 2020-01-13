NORTH ANDOVER — Police identified the woman killed after a Sunday night crash on Waverley Road as Yahaira Colon of North Andover.
The 30-year-old woman "succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital," according to a statement released late Monday morning by North Andover police.
A passenger in Colon's vehicle was airlifted by medical helicopter to Boston Medical Center where she is currently listed in critical condition, according to police.
The passenger was not identified by police.
The driver of the other vehicle, who was also not identified by police, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and is listed in stable condition, police said.
Police received 911 calls around 10 p.m. about the crash involving two vehicles near 420 Waverley Road.
A SUV and a sedan appeared to be involved in the crash. The SUV was left turned over on its right side near a front lawn.
The crash is under investigation by North Andover Officer Anthony Sousa, a state police accident reconstruction team and the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Sousa at (978) 683-3168.
This is developing story. A full report will appear online and in print editions of The Eagle-Tribune.
