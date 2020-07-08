WILMINGTON — State police are piecing together events that led to a Methuen man hitting a woman with his car on Interstate 93 north late Tuesday, according to a statement.
The victim, who died, was identified by State Police as 43-year-old Kristina Lee of Tewksbury.
In a public update Wednesday afternoon, investigators said Lee was ejected from her Ford Escape after she lost control, and then subsequently hit as she lay in the road between Exits 38 and 39 in Wilmington.
Police said the Ford Escape she was driving exited the travel lane and hit the guardrail, then was redirected back onto the road.
During that sequence of events, Lee was ejected onto the road, while her car continued northbound, unoccupied, and exited the road to the right and came to rest in the woodline, police said.
Investigators initially reported that the woman was walking along the side of the highway when she was hit by a Methuen man behind the wheel of a 2004 Honda CRV.
State police spokesperson David Procopio said it remains unclear at what point the woman died — when she was ejected, or afterward, from the impact of the passing Honda.
All aspects of both crashes remain under investigation.
At some point after the Ford Escape was towed to a tow yard, the tow operator reported to police that the Ford caught fire and was fully engulfed.
The blaze was extinguished by Wilmington firefighters.
The case is being investigated by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.