Update: 5 rescued after boat capsizes at mouth of Merrimack River

SALISBURY — Five people were rescued just after noon on Saturday after the boat they were in capsized after colliding with another boat at the mouth of the Merrimack River, an area known for being treacherous and difficult to navigate at times.
Coast Guard officials say the 21-foot Jenna Marie overturned after colliding with the 58-foot Captain George on the river between Salisbury and Newburyport. Both vessels were charter boats.
The five people from the Jenna Marie were assisted and pulled from the water by other boaters from The Captain Lady and the Newburyport Harbormaster, according to Coast Guard.
The names of those involved were not immediately available from the Coast Guard.
No one was seriously injured although an ambulance was waiting nearby as a precaution, according to Coast Guard officials.
Area boaters have said the water at the mouth of the Merrimack River can get choppy and unstable due to convergence of the river’s current, the tides, an underwater formation called a sandbar and the wind.
The combination can create enormous swells, and boats are known to sometimes strike the bottom when passing over the sandbar.
Also, wakes from large boats can roil the surface between the north and south jetties.
Coast Guard officials previously said that large vessels may produce large wakes when they are entering the sandbar, especially during an ebb tide.
