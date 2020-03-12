LAWRENCE — An hour after firefighters arrived there late Thursday afternoon, flames were still coming out of a triple-decker at 11-13 Champlain Ave. where three families live.
Fire officials said all 18 residents of the building got out safely as the two-alarm blaze ripped through the building.
The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Scanner reports indicated there was "heavy fire" on the second and third floors of 11-13 Champlain Ave.
"The whole roof is starting to sag," a scanner report said at 4:50 p.m. Also from the scanner, a fire official said crews are using "defensive operations'' to keep the blaze from spreading to other buildings.
Champlain Avenue is off of Haverhill Street, several blocks west of Broadway.
Andover is providing coverage for the Lawrence Central Fire Station. Methuen firefighters were called in to help.
The building is owned by Alexandra and Christian Velasquez, who said they live on the first floor with a family of nine people.
Standing outside the burning building, Alexandra Velasquez said her husband discovered the fire about 4:30 p.m. when he smelled smoke while in their home, checked other parts of the building and saw fire on second floor.
Living in the second floor apartment is a family of five — Melco Guerero, his wife, Maria Nage, and their children. Melco Guerero said he was home with his wife when the fire was discovered, but he doesn't know how it started.
"I don't know what happened,'' he said.
Another family with four people lives on the third floor. The family includes Ricardo Guzman, who was at work at the time of the fire. His sister and mother were home at the time of the fire.
A neighbor from across the street, Carlos Frias, 6 Champlain Ave., said he was home when he saw flames.
"I ... looked out and saw fire on the balcony,'' he said of the triple-decker across the street.
At 5:20 p.m., firefighters were pouring water on the building as flames started getting strong again. The closest neighboring building is about 20 feet away and was being protected by water from firefighters.
