NEWBURYPORT -- The search has resumed for a 6-year-old boy who was swept into the Merrimack River on Thursday, as more details emerged surrounding the incident.
The Massachusetts State Police Underwater Recovery Unit had 12 divers searching the river Saturday, with the assistance of Boston Fire Department divers, according to a press release from the Massachusetts State Police. In order to search the river, divers were using sonar, as well as holding onto tow bars so that they could be pulled through the water by boats.
The search follows an incident that resulted in the 6-year-old's mother, Boua DeChhat, 29, of Lowell, drowning while attempting to save her 7-year-old daughter and boy, whose name is Mas.
On Thursday, Boua DeChhat, her 31-year-old husband who has not been named by authorities, and their children went fishing and swimming on Deer Island — a recreational area accessible by road that juts into the Merrimack River in Amesbury, near the Newburyport line.
At around 7 p.m., Boua DeChhat's husband was grabbing some gear from the car when the incident began to unfold in the river.
Mas was at the water’s edge reaching for a stick in the water when he fell in and was pulled away by the current, according to the press release. His sister tried to grab him and she, too, fell in and got caught in the current. The mother, who was not an experienced swimmer, entered the water to try to save her children. Boua DeChhat and her son and daughter were dragged by the current toward the nearby Whittier Bridge.
By this point, the father had returned to the water’s edge, the statement continues. Upon seeing his family in the water, he entered to try to rescue them. He is not an experienced swimmer either, according to authorities, as so struggled and could not reach his family.
The current carried Boua DeChhat and her daughter under the Whittier Bridge, and out into the river to the weste, where a boater saw them and pulled them aboard.
Mas was not seen with them.
The two were transported to Anna Jacques Hospital, where Boua DeChhat was pronounced dead. The girl was treated and released.
The father managed to make his way back onto shore after grabbing onto a rock and was transported to Seabrook Emergency Room for exposure and hypothermia.
The search began immediately, continuing late into Thursday night and resuming Friday morning. After being unsuccessful the search stopped early that evening. The search then resumed at 8 a.m. Saturday.
