NEWBURYPORT -- The search has resumed for a six-year-old boy who was swept into the Merrimack River on Thursday, as more details have emerged surrounding the incident.
The Massachusetts State Police Underwater Recovery Unit has 12 divers searching the river with the assistance of Boston Fire Department divers, according to a press release from the Massachusetts State Police. In order to search the river, divers are using sonar as well as holding onto tow bars so that they can be pulled through the water by boats.
The search follows an incident that resulted in the six-year-old's mother, Boua DeChhat, 29, of Lowell drowning after attempting to save her seven-year-old daughter and six-year-old son, Mas.
The incident happened Thursday evening when Boua DeChhat, her 31-year-old husband, and their children, Mas and his sister, were fishing and swimming on Deer Island — a recreational area accessible by road that juts into the Merrimack River in Amesbury, near the Newburyport line.
At around 7 p.m., Boua DeChhat's husband was grabbing some gear from the car.
At about the same point in time, Mas was at the water’s edge, reaching for a stick in the water, when he fell in and was pulled away by the current. His sister tried to grab him and she, too, fell into the water and began to be pulled by the current. The mother, who was not an experienced swimmer, entered the water to save her children, according to the press release.
Boua DeChhat and her son and daughter were carried upstream toward the nearby Whittier Bridge.
By this point, the father had returned to the water’s edge. Upon seeing his daughter and wife in the water he entered the water to try to reach them. The father, who also was not an adept swimmer, struggled and could not reach his family.
The current carried Boua DeChhat and her daughter under the Whittier Bridge, and out into the river to the west of the bridge, where a boater saw the two struggling and pulled them aboard.
Mas was not seen with them.
The two were transported to Anna Jacques Hospital, where the daughter was treated and released, and Boua DeChhat was pronounced dead.
The father managed to make his way back onto shore after grabbing onto a rock and was transported to Seabrook Emergency Room for exposure/hypothermia.
The search began immediately, continuing late into Thursday night and resuming Friday morning. After being unsuccessful the search stopped early that evening. The search then resumed at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.