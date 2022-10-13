ANDOVER — A truck driver is dead following an Andover highway crash Thursday at 7 a.m., state police announced.
According to investigators, a trash truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic on Interstate 495 south, in the queue of traffic waiting to exit onto the ramp to Interstate 93, when a box truck rear ended it.
The driver of the box truck was brought to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, state police said. His name, age and town of residence are being withheld from the public until next of kin is notified.
The driver of the other truck, a 28-year-old Brockton man, appeared uninjured, state police said, and refused medical treatment. Troopers say the truck is owned by Graham Waste Services of Brockton.
The crash is under investigation by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section.
The highway was shut down for several hours, causing traffic to back up for miles.
