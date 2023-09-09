ANDOVER — While Friday's storm lasted less than an hour, its impact was widespread, extensive and disruptive for thousands of residents in the Merrimack Valley .
At least 10,000 people remained without power in Andover, according to a National Grid outage map. Another 5,000 National Grid customers were still affected in North Andover and 5,000 more in Lawrence.
On Massachusetts Avenue near the borders of Andover, North Andover and Lawrence, numerous stoplights were all out as of 10 a.m.
Hanging tree limbs around the area continued to pose a threat.
According to an update posted at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday by the town of Andover, most of the town had no power.
"Several major roads and secondary roads continue to be impassable as a result of downed trees or tree limbs. Further, there are widespread reports of downed live wires across roads and sidewalks," the update said.
The town added that Memorial Hall Library is open until 5 p.m. "for residents looking to stay cool or charge their devices."
The update also included the following safety recommendations:
"Andover Fire Rescue would like to remind residents to keep generators at least 15 feet from the house while in operation. Operating a generator too close to a house creates a risk of carbon monoxide entering the home. Call 911 if your carbon monoxide detector is sounding," added the update.
"Always use extreme caution near downed power lines and wires. For your own safety, assume that they are live and carrying electricity," said the town.
The alert said that they believe the "unsafe conditions" will continue into Sunday and possibly into next week.
"We appreciate the community’s understanding that the impacts from this storm, including power outages, may last multiple days," concluded the report.
This is an ongoing story. Check this website for updates throughout the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.