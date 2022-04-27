ANDOVER — A woman died after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Elm and Whittier streets, according to police officials.
The woman, whose name, age or residence has not been released, was struck by a car at about 4:20 p.m., said Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
The woman was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital with critical injuries, according to Kimball and Andover Police spokesman Lt. Edward Guy.
The driver of the vehicle did stop and is cooperating with police.
The Andover Police department is conducting an accident reconstruction in order to understand what happened, Guy said.
Kimball said no charges had been filed yet and that the incident was under investigation.
There was no additional information available.
This is a developing story.
