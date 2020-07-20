ANDOVER — The 72-year-old man who died after he was found unresponsive at the bottom of a pool has been identified as Robert Castignetti.
Castignetti's name was released by the Essex County District Attorney's office Tuesday. His death was announced Monday.
According to Carrie Kimball, the director of communications for the Essex County District Attorney, the man is believed to have died during a "medical event" while in the pool.
The cause of death will not be officially determined until an autopsy is completed.
Foul play is not suspected.