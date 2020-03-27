NORTH ANDOVER — AFC Urgent Care set up a drive-through COVID-19 testing site Friday in the parking lot outside its location at 129 Turnpike St.
The screening, which was available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., was available to patients who had been pre-screened by an AFC provider Wednesday or Thursday.
Those who qualified were sent a doctor’s order that would allow them to participate.
At times Friday, cars were lined up along Turnpike Street — Route 114.
AFC Urgent Care will also be setting up a location in Stoneham on Saturday, with regulations for participation being the same.