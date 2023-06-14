Utilities are weathering more frequent and damaging storms that cause major power outages and other disruptions, and the state's energy consumers are picking up much of the tab for those costs.
Under state law, utilities may recover operations and maintenance costs for a limited number of weather events from a "storm" fund paid by consumers in the form of a surcharge tacked on to electricity bills.
In a recent filing to the state Department of Public Utilities, National Grid said it incurred costs from responding to nine major storms in 2021 that qualify for cost recovery. The company is seeking to recover more than $103 million.
Those costs included more than $4.3 million from responding to winter storm Orlena in February 2021, and more than $29 million for operational and maintenance costs from the tropical storm Henri, which hammered the Northeast region with heavy rain and winds in August 2021.
Ratepayers will cover most of those costs, if the request is approved by regulators. The storm fund is replenished by a 0.301¢ per kilowatt hour charge tacked on to the standard electricity rate, along with other surcharges for vegetation management, energy efficiency, electric vehicles, and solar power.
National Grid, which serves about 1.2 million customers in Massachusetts, contributes $16 million to the fund annually, according to DPU filings.
Under state law, a utility must add up storm-related costs of at least $1.55 million per storm to make its expenses eligible for recovery from the fund. Storms that cause damage in excess of $30 million are ineligible.
Of the nine storms in 2021, National Grid is seeking reimbursement for only one that exceeded the state cap -- a damaging Nor'easter in October 2021 that cost the company more than $52 million, according to the filings. The company reports it replaced 133 utility poles, 52 transformers and 16,114 feet of electric wire.
The company asked regulators to allow recovery of more than $51 million though the storm fund, and another $52 million using an "exogenous" storm cost recovery system known as performance-based ratemaking.
In a statement, National Grid notes that the storm cost estimates submitted to regulators won't increase rates for electric customers, and are intended to justify recovery of 2021 operational and maintenance costs from the storm fund.
The company acknowledges the frequency and intensity of major storms in recent years has increased, exacerbated by warmer temperatures and the impacts of climate change.
National Grid claims it dealt with an average of 10 major storms a year between 2018 and 2022, compared to an average of four a year between 2013 and 2017.
The company also has a storm hardening program, which includes vegetation management and hazard tree removal, focused on improving the resilience of the distribution system in areas of its territory that experience regular outages.
"National Grid continues to explore ways to increase the resiliency of the electric system to ensure its distribution lines and structures can withstand major storm events," company spokeswoman Christine Milligan said in a statement.
But environmental groups and consumer advocates argue that the practice of allowing utilities to recover the costs of restoring service and repairing equipment after storms is costing ratepayers more than it would to harden the system.
"It's disappointing that these costs are falling on ratepayers year after year," Deanna Moran, director of environmental planning at the Boston-based Conservation Law Foundation. "This is such a waste of ratepayer dollars to be recovering these costs and putting them back into the same infrastructure that was destroyed."
Rising sea levels, stronger and more frequent winter storms and hurricanes, and longer and hotter heat waves threaten the state's electric, natural gas, and water utilities, Moran said, but many of the state's power companies are still not fully prepared to deal with the impact.
A 2016 law signed by then Gov. Charlie Baker requires state agencies to assess vulnerabilities and adapt to climate change. But advocates say the law excludes private utilities like National Grid and Eversource from complying with the regulations.
CLF and other groups have urged regulators to reject previous requests from National Grid and Eversource to recover storm costs, and require the companies to conduct vulnerability assessments and implement "verifiable utility resilience measures" to address the impacts of climate change.
On Beacon Hill, lawmakers have filed several bills seeking to force utilities to plan for the impacts of climate change and upgrade their power distribution systems.
One proposal, filed by Senate Majority Leader Cynthia Stone Creem, D-Newton, and several other lawmakers, would require utilities to adopt climate vulnerability and resilience plans and "minimize the effects of extreme weather on the company’s infrastructure and operations, including disruptions to service."
