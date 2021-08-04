LAWRENCE – COVID-19 vaccines have been available at pharmacies, clinics, pop-up sites and even block parties.
Now, people can grab a drink and a shot at some local nightclubs.
Vaccine availability is being increased across the city with more block parties in parks. And, starting Aug. 13, you can also get a vaccine in a nightclub, Mayor Kendrys Vasquez announced.
“As the COVID variant is entering the scene, we need to remain vigilant and be proactive toward making sure our currently unvaccinated community members become vaccinated and protected,” said Vasquez.
Using local data on unvaccinated community members, sites — including parks and nightclubs — have been "strategically chosen" to offer free vaccinations, according to the mayor's office.
"As we have seen success in the vaccine rates for the age groups of 40 and above, we are looking forward to this effort with the venues and DJs to continue to meet different populations within the city where they are at," Vasquez said.
Vaccines will be available outside the following nightclubs from 8 p.m. to midnight:
- Aug. 13: Vaka
- Aug.14: Blue Lounge
- Aug. 28: Terra Luna
- Sept. 6: Attika
Starting this Saturday, vaccines will be available at various parks, too, where block parties will be held.
The shots will be given to anyone age 12 and up without an appointment. No identification or insurance is needed. And all three vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson — will be available, according to information provided by the mayor's office.
Local DJs and food trucks will be at the block parties. There will also be a range of door prizes. Additional activities will include face painting, caricature drawing, live art, obstacle course and a dunk tank.
Vaccines are available in local parks on the following dates:
- Aug. 7: O'Connell South Common
- Aug. 21: Parthum School (Prospect Hill)
- Sept. 4: BGCL/Water Street (Lower Tower Hill)
- Sept. 18: Cronin Park (Arlington Neighborhood)
This latest vaccination effort is led by Vasquez, Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, state Rep. Marcos Devers, D-Lawrence, state Rep. Christina Miniccucci, D-North Andover), and state Rep. Frank Moran, D-Lawrence.
