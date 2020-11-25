Valley comes out for local turkey

METHUEN — On the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Kimberly Dunne of Salem waited about an hour in a line that stretched down Hampstead Street for a fresh turkey.
“It’s absolutely worth it,” Dunne said. “You get a fresh turkey and support the locals. It’s a tradition.”
It’s Dunne longest line in her 26 years of getting a turkey at Raymond’s Turkey Farm in Methuen. The farm had been steadily busy all week and in the weeks before, manager Kim Ellis said.
The line this year was particularly long because customers had to keep 6 feet of space between each other and only a limited number of customers were allowed in the building at a time, she said, due to COVID-19 precautions.
The farm has sold mostly smaller birds this year because families are having smaller gatherings than before because of the pandemic, Ellis said. However, on Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m. only birds larger than 30 pounds were left, she said.
She estimated the farm will sell about 6,000 birds this Thanksgiving along with the farm’s homemade sides and turkey pies.
The farm typically has more variety when it is not busy, Ellis added.
“Turkey is good year-round,” she said.