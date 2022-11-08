METHUEN — While caring for her parents, Maggie Lefebvre and her husband, Christopher Lefebvre, discovered the value of in-home health care, particularly for senior citizens.
They were compelled to partner with Seniors Helping Seniors and recently opened the company’s first location in the Merrimack Valley.
The Seniors Helping Seniors franchise was founded 24 years ago in Pennsylvania by Kiran and Philip Yocom with an emphasis on having active seniors care for other seniors who are ill or otherwise disabled.
“We had an epiphany, it was the perfect opportunity,” said Maggie Lefebvre. “We can do good and make money.”
In addition to Methuen, the Lefebvres serve 26 other communities, including Chelmsford, Dracut, Haverhill and Lawrence.
“It’s a pretty large geographical area,” said Maggie Lefebvre.
Given the size of the service area, the franchise suggested having 10 caregivers to manage tasks such as pet care, yard work, medication reminders as well as transportation to and from medical appointments.
“Seniors tend to be an overlooked part of the workforce,” said Maggie Lefebvre.
The Lefebvres are only looking for caregivers who genuinely want “meaningful work” and are not solely motivated by a paycheck.
Maggie Lefebvre said she and her husband each have their own strengths. Having been a labor and delivery nurse for 15 years at Lawrence General Hospital, Maggie Lefebvre said she has the ability to sooth her patients’ concerns and put their minds at ease. Christopher Lefebvre has owned several local businesses and was looking to become a franchisee.
“This was his dream,” said Maggie Lefebvre. “He’s very analytical, a business numbers guy.”
Christopher Lefebvre said he gained experience caring for members of his family.
“This was natural for us,” he said. “We understand what people are going through.”
Seniors Helping Seniors Merrimack Valley can be reached at 978-736-4671.
