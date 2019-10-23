BOSTON — The number of people sickened by a vaping-related lung illness in Massachusetts continues to rise, public health officials say, with at least 30 confirmed cases.
The state Department of Public Health reported on Wednesday that it has received 184 reports of suspected vaping illnesses from local health officials. Of those, 46 have been confirmed or deemed probable by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One person, a woman in her 60s from Hampshire County, has died from the illness.
The CDC is investigating the illness in 49 states, where health officials have reported nearly 1,500 cases and 33 deaths. No exact cause has been determined, but the probe is increasingly pointing to black market vaping products as a culprit.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced a public health emergency on Sept. 24 and imposed a four-month ban on sales of all vaping products and devices in response to the outbreak.
The move effectively shut down hundreds of vape stores and forced dozens of legal marijuana dispensaries to remove THC-infused vaping items from their shelves.
Several lawsuits have been filed in state and federal court seeking to lift the ban. On Monday, Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins ruled that Baker and Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel may have overstepped their authority in ordering the ban.
Wilkins gave the state until next week to reissue the nicotine vaping ban as an emergency regulation, which would require a public hearing and other actions to legitimize the order.
Baker and Attorney General Maura Healey have appealed the ruling. They’ve asked the state Appeals Court to stay the judge’s ruling to keep the order in place while the litigation plays out.
On Wednesday, Baker took to the airwaves to defend the ban, arguing that the restrictions are needed to give health officials time to figure out what’s causing the outbreak.
“We believe the process was consistent with state law,” he told WGBH radio. “We felt that was the right thing to do, based on the data available to us and the fact that there’s a lot of confusion about what’s causing this.”
But Greg Conley, president of the American Vaping Association, said there is enough evidence linking the illnesses to THC vaping that Baker should just lift the ban.
“The governor’s ban on nicotine vaping products has already killed jobs and sent ex-smokers back to smoking,” he said in a statement. “It was rushed through with no scientific justification and no input from the small business owners who employ 2,500 people in Massachusetts and make up a $331 million industry.”
Attorneys for the Vapor Technology Association, which filed the lawsuit, have also appealed Wilkins’ ruling and asked the Appeals Court to deny Baker’s request for a stay.
Bans on sales of vaping products in Michigan and New York, which were put in place before the Massachusetts restrictions, have been preliminarily blocked by federal courts.
Two weeks ago, U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani denied a request for a temporary restraining order on Baker’s ban.
Health groups such as the American Lung Association support the bans, saying e-cigarettes are hooking a new generation on nicotine products and should be outlawed.
Vaping companies such as Juul have been criticized for getting children hooked on nicotine-laden e-cigarettes with flavors such as bubblegum, mint and mango.
“This isn’t about putting people out of business,” said Joyce Redford, director of the North Shore/Cape Ann Tobacco Policy Program. “It’s about doing the right thing for public health.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.