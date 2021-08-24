HAVERHILL — State Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, has officially announced his candidacy for the state Senate.
If elected, he would replace state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, who announced plans to run for state auditor in the November 2022 election.
Vargas, a three-term legislator and former Haverhill city councilor, is launching his bid to be the next 1st Essex District senator with endorsements from state senators, state representatives, local elected officials across the district, and $90,000 cash on hand. If he wins, he would be the first Dominican-American to serve in the Massachusetts Senate.
“I’m running for state Senate because I believe we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make sure every kid gets a fair shot at their full potential, regardless of the home they’re born into," Vargas said. "It’s these same values and dreams that brought my family to the Merrimack Valley, and it’s why I got into public service. I’m grateful to begin this campaign with the support of so many across the district, and I promise to keep working for every individual and family in our community."
The 1st Essex District encompasses the cities of Methuen, Haverhill, Newburyport and Amesbury and the towns of Merrimac and Salisbury, and portions of the town of North Andover.
Vargas serves in the 3rd Essex District of the House of Representatives — representing his home city of Haverhill.
In 2015, only months after graduating from Boston University, Vargas was elected to the Haverhill City Council as one of it’s youngest-ever members. Vargas rose to the Statehouse, winning a special election in 2017.
In the Legislature, Vargas serves as vice chair of the Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies. Vargas stated in his campaign announcement that he has championed the issues of education, public health, housing, inclusive entrepreneurship, climate justice and public safety.
Vargas comes from a family of immigrants, his father and each of his grandparents having moved to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic.
Vargas lives in downtown Haverhill with his wife, Rikelma, and their puppy, Merengue.
"My family came here because they believed you could make it in the Merrimack Valley. Their ambition is one that so many share — that people can work hard through tough times for a better life for their kids — but it’s also a dream that for years has felt increasingly more difficult to achieve," Vargas said in a video announcement.
"I'm running to do what generation upon generation in this community have always done," he added. "To take the aspirations of those that came before us and bring people together so that everyone can truly make it in Massachusetts."
Vargas' campaign says he has been endorsed by state Reps. Christina Minicucci, Frank Moran and Tram Nguyen; Methuen City Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio; North Andover Select Board member Janice Phillips and Town Moderator Mark DiSalvo; Haverhill City Council President Melinda Barrett and Councilors Colin LePage, John Mitchitson, Thomas Sullivan, Timothy Jordan, Michael McGonagle, Mary Ellen Daly O’Brien and William Macek; and state Sens. Brendan Crighton, Julian Cyr, Sal DiDomenico, Barry Finegold and Adam Gomez.