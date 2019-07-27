BOSTON — Haverhill will get a $3.7 million increase in aid for its schools, according to state Rep. Andy Vargas.
The $43.1 billion budget passed by the Legislature on Monday includes $58,353,924 in Chapter 70 aid to education for the city, said Vargas, D-Haverhill. The city also received $10,436,481 in unrestricted local aid, a $300,000 increase from the last fiscal year, he added.
School Committee member Sven Amirian said the increase in aid to education will help Haverhill serve its students more effectively. The city has not kept up with other communities in what it spends per pupil, he said.
"This is going to go a long way toward helping us catch up to our neighbors," Amirian said. To those who speculate that the schools will waste the additional money, he said, "Absolutely not."
"It will be allocated where it's really needed," he said. Amirian said the School Committee will revisit its budget and determine the best way to use the aid from the state.
English language learning and early literacy are two areas that need more support, Amirian said.
The budget is now on the desk of Gov. Charlie Baker. He has until Friday to sign it, veto it or veto individual spending provisions.
"Chair Michlewitz (Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, D-Boston, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee), Chair Rodrigues (Sen. Michael Rodrigues, D-Westport, chairman of the Senate Ways and Means Committee) and their staff worked tirelessly to assemble a fiscally responsible budget that also funds our commonwealth's priorities and needs. I was thrilled that our efforts to boost education funding resulted in a remarkable increase in local education aid for Haverhill. I was also very pleased that this budget funds the Civic Trust Fund to provide funding to districts that need support in complying with the civics education bill we passed last year," said Vargas, whose 3rd Essex District includes most of Haverhill.
The spending plan also includes several amendments he sponsored, Vargas said. These amendments are:
$250,000 toward the Hale Hospital debt;
$65,000 toward emergency shelter services at Emmaus Inc., the agency that helps homeless people;
$80,000 for the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, which Vargas said has organized events that have benefited the city. As an example, he cited the HackHaverhill technology challenge held last November, in which 75 software engineers, programmers and other computer literate people worked on a solution to connect social agencies, schools and other organizations together to provide better service.
$25,000 for the Power of Self Education (POSE), a group that helps Mount Washington residents improve their circumstances.
The budget also includes amendments Vargas co-sponsored, he said. These are:
$300,000 for the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, co-sponsored with Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen;
$1.5 million for the Civics Education Trust Fund;
$10 million for the Successful and Safe Youth Initiative to increase efforts to help at-risk youths in Haverhill and other cities;
$2.2 million for the Massachusetts Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs, This will have a "demonstrable impact" on the Haverhill Boys and Girls Club, Vargas said.
Other amendments supported by Vargas were the Emerging Adults Justice Grant Program, which will enable nonprofit groups to provide education, work force readiness and life skills to people ages 18 to 25 who are leaving correctional facilities; the Transitional Youth Early Intervention Probation Program, which will allow organizations such as UTEC of Haverhill to provide intervention for young people who are at risk of re-offending; and a $50 million increase in nursing home supplemental rates.
The latter will benefit nursing homes in Haverhill, Vargas said.
Vargas, first elected to the House in a special election in 2017, noted Baker vetoes many amendments to the budget, also known as earmarks. The Legislature, however, usually overrides those vetoes, he pointed out.
Vargas expressed confidence that the amendments he sponsored will survive.