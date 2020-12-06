BOSTON — Members of the state’s largest law enforcement unions say a reform bill passed by the House and Senate this week is dangerous and built under a “cloak of darkness.”
If Gov. Charlie Baker signs the police reform bill, which could happen this week, “there are going to be multiple, multiple people leaving this profession,” said Jerry Flynn, executive director of the 5,000-member New England Police Benevolent Association.
“This is life and death. This is not a joke,” said Flynn. “Massachusetts has some of the most educated police officers in the country ... and some of the best trained.”
Lawmakers on Tuesday approved an overhaul of policing policies that came six months after nationwide demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died during an arrest at the hands of Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officers.
The reforms call for police officers to be certified by a state panel. If stripped of those credentials for wrongdoing, officers could lose a legal protection known as qualified immunity and could be personally sued by the public.
The legislation bans the use of chokeholds by police to subdue suspects in any situation. Also restricted is the use of tear gas, rubber bullets or police dogs, unless doing so is meant to prevent “imminent harm” and only after other de-escalation tactics have already been tried.
Lawrence police Chief Roy Vasque described the legislation as “short-sighted” and a “knee jerk reaction to things happening in other parts of the country.” He’s also concerned the panel certifying police officers will lack members with “expertise in the field.”
But he stressed he and other police chiefs are not opposed to reform and they want to be involved in the discussion.
“The big thing is there needs to be a more comprehensive review and we want to be part of it,” Vasque said.
Flynn said “Massachusetts is not Minnesota” and rapped legislators for debating the bill in secret sessions in recent months.
“Then they voted on this after looking at it for 20 minutes,” said Flynn, who questioned if legislators even read the 129-page bill.
The union that represents roughly 2,000 Massachusetts state troopers is also concerned with the “limited visible process” and “the unknown and extensive costs of this legislation,” which creates new requirements and definitions “inconsistent with current practices and case law,” according to a statement.
The State Police Association of Massachusetts also pointed to the “minimal representation on the boards and commissions from the professions they oversee and the lack of study of the consequences for public safety — both intended and unintended,” according to the statement.
Balance and flaws
The reform measure passed the state Senate in a 28-12 vote; the House approved the bill in a 91-67 vote.
“This is a landmark decision that begins to address the inequities that we have seen in our police institutions for a long time,” said Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, D-Springfield, a member of the committee and chairman the Legislature’s Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, in remarks ahead of the vote Tuesday.
State Rep. Frank Moran, D-Lawrence, also a member of the Black and Latino caucus, also voted in support of the bill. He described the legislation as a “thoughtful and commonsense approach to implementing meaningful police reform” statewide.
In a statement, he said the matter was “vetted extensively by the House of Representatives, public safety professionals and community leaders.”
Moran said he’s long been a law enforcement advocate and has consistently secured funding for local police departments “so that they are equipped with the resources necessary to safely and dutifully serve our communities.”
Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, and state Reps. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, and James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, all voted against the measures in their respective chambers.
“Aside from the obvious and rushed nature of the process, this was not an easy decision,” said DiZoglio, when reached for comment Friday afternoon.
“It would certainly have been easier to rubber-stamp the proposal and not get accused of not supporting reforms — as I do support many of the reforms in this and previous versions of the bill. But it would have been completely irresponsible as a stateswoman to vote ‘yes’ on the bill as is,” she said.
She noted Attorney General Maura Healey previously expressed concerns about language in the bill concerning no-knock warrants “saying even though it is well-intentioned it will put child victims of sex trafficking in danger.” DiZoglio said she raised concerns about this — but was ignored.
That, in itself, was enough for her to vote against the bill and ask for a re-draft.
“I hope the final version of the bill, that has yet to be voted on, clarifies and addresses this incredibly important issue,” she said.
‘Punishing police for being police’
Multiple police sources said the loss of qualified immunity and overall disposition of the reform bill, if passed, will be a career-ender for them.
Mark Leahy, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of Police Chiefs, said even before the bill was passed that officers were resigning and retiring at higher rates.
“If this bill is enacted, I’m concerned we’ll see a lot of officers say, ‘you know what, it’s time to move on,’ and leave the state,” Leahy said.
A key provision of the legislation is the creation of a nine-member panel to certify state, county and municipal officers, as well as college campus police, every three years.
The panel, staffed by six civilians and three members of law enforcement, would have the authority to revoke police credentials for officers found to have committed wrongdoing, such as the use of excessive force or falsifying public records.
The governor and attorney general would appoint members of the panel to serve five-year terms. A division of police standards, under the commission, would investigate allegations of officer misconduct and make disciplinary recommendations to the panel.
Flynn questioned the banning of chokeholds and said the move can be effective in a life or death situation with a combative individual.
“Now I am going to wrap my arm around some guy’s neck to save my life and I have to be worried about losing my job?” he said. “This isn’t about race. This is about life and death. And they did this under the cover of darkness.”
Also this week, Scott Hovsepian, president of the Massachusetts Coalition of Police, which represents about 4,300 law enforcement officers, criticized the proposal as an “attack” that seeks to “punish police for being police.” He called on Baker to veto the bill.
“What was supposed to be a reasonable and thoughtful process to establish sensible police reforms is now a runaway train that must be stopped,” he said.
The NEPBA, in a statement distributed to local unions and posted on social media, said police officers “work every day with our most challenging, anti-social, often violent and frequently disturbed individuals.”
“The bill robs our police officers — the ones tasked with dealing with these problems — of important due process protections that have been in place for more than a century of civil service law. The bill creates layers and layers of bureaucracy — commissions and divisions — that will do nothing to make the commonwealth a better place to live for anybody,” according to the statement.
“In fact, it will have the opposite effect, as many good police officers will leave our profession and good prospects will not seek to replace them. It is happening already,” according to the NEPBA.
Police reform bill at a glance
Creates an independent, civilian-led commission, the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, to standardize the certification, training and decertification of police officers. The nine-member commission would have independent power to investigate misconduct. The commission would also maintain a publicly available database of decertified officers, officer certification suspensions, and officer retraining.
Bans use of chokeholds, limits the use of deadly force and creates a duty to intervene for police officers when witnessing another officer using force beyond what is necessary or reasonable under the circumstances.
Limits use of no-knock warrants.
A first-in-the-nation statewide moratorium on biometric surveillance systems, which include facial recognition technology, with the exception of use by the Registry of Motor Vehicles to confirm identification.
Restricts qualified immunity, which protects police officers in some cases from facing civil lawsuits from conduct on the job.
Sources: State House News Service, Associated Press