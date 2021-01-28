LAWRENCE — Two weeks into his term as mayor, Kendrys Vasquez is starting small — with small businesses, that is.
Vasquez recently held a Zoom conference call with more than 60 Lawrence residents and business owners to understand their operating procedures during the pandemic as they struggle to remain open despite statewide coronavirus restrictions.
For more than 90 minutes, Vasquez and members of his staff, including acting Business and Economic Development Director Esther Encarnacion, answered questions from business owners on topics including how to obtain permits and receive pandemic-related grant money. City councilors Celina Reyes and Jeovanny Rodriguez also joined the meeting.
Resident Kelia Medina explained how difficult it was to obtain a hawker/peddler license for food trucks in Lawrence — an issue Vasquez promised to look into immediately.
“Food trucks are important to the foodservice industry and should not be forgotten,” the mayor said in an interview after his Zoom meeting. “During our small business town hall, it was great to see food trucks and other businesses represented and to be able to engage in a conversation with them.”
In an effort to support all small businesses in Lawrence, Vasquez said the city has streamlined the process to receive business certificates.
Using the city’s Citizen Serve online portal, an expedited process now provides business certificates within 24 hours instead of the previous four to six weeks, Vasquez said. The portal is accessible at the cityoflawrence.com website by clicking on the “I want to…” tab and visiting the “Apply for a permit application” section.
“With our new online form, it takes the hassle out of having to come to City Hall,” the mayor explained.
During the remote town hall meeting, Vasquez also heard complaints from business owners about limited parking in the downtown district. A short-term solution is on the way, he said, with the opening of two new parking garages in the coming weeks: a lot at 225 Essex St. and one called the Capital Lot on Common Street.
"(The new lots) will not solve the parking problem but it will alleviate it,” Vasquez said.
Looking longer-term, the mayor pledged to crack down on illegal nail and barbershops, just as the city has done with illegal nightclubs.
"Nail and barbershops are critical to us in this community. I want to ... drive that business over to you," Vasquez said, explaining how he will order inspectional services to shut them down so registered businesses can benefit.
Upcoming town hall sessions are planned for the coming months, the mayor said, so that he can update the business community on his findings.
"I don't want the conversation to stop,” Vasquez said.