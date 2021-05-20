LAWRENCE — Mayor Kendrys Vasquez submitted his fiscal year 2022 spending plan to city councilors this week, calling the recommendation a “forward-thinking” draft that does not increase taxes and avoids layoffs for city employees so that vital services may remain intact.
Councilors met for a regular session Tuesday and have until June 30 to vote on the new budget, Vasquez said, before the new fiscal year begins July 1. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for June 22.
According to the mayor, the budget is one that eases the burden for taxpayers and small businesses alike as the city continues to recover from the Columbia Gas disaster of 2018 and address the “uncertainties” of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This budget emphasizes the dedication this administration has had toward a vision of what the city should look like: A city that is forward-thinking, a Lawrence that is stronger for all,” Vasquez said. “This budget is focused on our residents and business owners and does not include any layoffs of any city employees. Instead, we’ll add the necessary workforce to the departments that need it the most and make an investment in the services that will have an impact on the lives of our residents.”
As part of the balanced spending plan, the mayor said he is making “serious commitments” to youth and mental health programs, as well as investing in the city’s aging Public Works Department.
The recommended budget for the Public Works Department is $11,460,758, which is up $1,142,604 from last year, according to city documents. The biggest increase in projected spending falls under sanitation and parks maintenance.
Vasquez reports that the FY22 allotment for Public Works and the parks department is one of the largest in the city’s history.
“This budget … (is) one that makes sure our roads are paved and our bridges repaired, that our Water and Sewer Department delivers quality services and that we’re doing so in an efficient manner,” he said. “We want to invest in our parks so that our families have safe green spaces. We owe it to the taxpayers.”
An increase of $1,468,036 was added to the current police budget of $16,608,765, mostly onto the operations budget, according to Vasquez’s projections.
Police Chief Roy Vasque said in February that the department hopes to break ground on the new police station currently in the works at some point in 2021 and that $49 million has been allocated by the state for the project already. City officials said they are prepared to add another $10 million to the project if necessary.
Councilors this week scheduled a public hearing regarding the police station project for June 1.
Speaking of Vasque, the mayor hopes to give him a $6,707 raise from his current pay of $230,271. Fire Chief Brian Moriarty’s current salary of $186,549 could also increase $5,433 if the mayor’s recommended budget is approved.
Fire Department spending would also increase $418,743 from the current budget of $14,105,729, according to preliminary figures set by the mayor’s office.
School Department figures are mostly set by school officials, independently from the mayor’s office, but early projections released by Vasquez set spending at an increase of $13,591,975 from last year’s $213,591,975. The vast majority of School Department budget figures will be determined at a later date.
The mayor’s salary will remain the same for the next fiscal year, at $100,385. Running for election in November so far are Vasquez, Brian de Pena, William Lantigua and Wilma Martinez-Dominguez.
To view the entire recommended budget, visit cityoflawrence.com and search “Mayor’s FY22 recommended budget” on the home page.