Vicor $33.5M expansion to break ground this fall

ANDOVER — Vicor Corporation will break ground on their $33.5 million expansion this fall, according to a statement from the high-performance electronic manufacturing company.
Vicor currently maintains an 84,767-square-foot corporate headquarters at 25 Frontage Road, and a 226,676-square-foot manufacturing facility on Federal Street in Andover. The company plans to construct an 87,000-square-foot, two-story expansion of its manufacturing facility. The expansion is expected to create 40 new jobs.
The $33.5 million is broken down into $20.5 million in construction costs and $13 million in machinery and equipment.
Early construction activities, including the creation of a new parking area, will break ground this fall. Major foundation and structural work will start next spring, according to the statement.
“The town of Andover realizes that Vicor is a manufacturing leader and an integral part of our community,” Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said in the statement. “We recognized that a mutually beneficial TIF Agreement would ensure Vicor would continue to grow and invest in Andover rather than in another part of the U.S. or abroad. The agreement with Vicor is an example of the extraordinary value that comes from partnering with the business and manufacturing community.”
At a Special Town Meeting held in April, a tax increment financing, or TIF, agreement with Vicor was approved by voters, which gives the company a tax break and allows them to expand in town.
The six-year TIF agreement will give a total tax exemption of $1.6 million to Vicor, which is the amount the company won't have to pay for the new construction. That amount cannot be exceeded.
In addition to getting the company to stay and expand in Andover, over 10 years the benefit to Andover is $5.9 million in total tax collections, and over 20 years the benefit is $13.4 million in total tax collections.
Vicor is one of the largest manufacturers in Andover, and one of the largest in the state, with an annual revenue of about $300 million. It has been headquartered in town for 38 years.
"(The) tax increment financing (TIF) agreement will bring the community new revenue from Vicor’s expanded facility. Vicor and its more than 700 Andover-based employees spend an estimated $3 million annually with local businesses and the company is dedicated to providing support for education and other local programs," the statement reads.