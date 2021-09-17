METHUEN — A student at Methuen High School was found in possession of a BB gun Friday after school officials said another student uploaded a video of that student with the weapon in a school bathroom to social media.
In a statement to families issued late Friday afternoon, Methuen High Principal Richard Barden said administrators and the high school’s resource officer were made aware that there was a video on social media of a student with “what appeared to be a weapon.”
The school immediately worked with the Methuen Police Department to investigate, Barden said, and the student in the video was identified and found to be in possession of a BB gun. The student who posted the video to social media was also identified by school officials.
According to interim police Chief Randy Haggar, the video was posed to the Snapchat social media platform and the BB gun was recovered without incident.
Citing confidentiality concerns, Superintendent Brandi Kwong said no information about the students involved or any possible disciplinary actions taken will be made public.
In his statement, Barden reminded families of the district’s zero-tolerance policy for weapons.
“Methuen Public Schools does not tolerate weapons of any kind to be brought on our school grounds, in our buildings, or to our school-sponsored events,” Barden’s statement said. “Students are reminded to report any concerning information or suspicious activity to an adult or staff member immediately. Please know that we treat every situation seriously and the safety and security of our students and staff is our most important responsibility.”
Friday’s incident comes on the heels of Kwong’s warning to families of the dangers of the so-called “devious licks” social media challenge, which has been causing damage to schools across the region, including in Methuen.
The challenge, popularized on TikTok, finds students vandalizing and stealing items from school bathrooms and uploading videos of their “licks” — a slang term for thefts — to the social media platform.
In a statement Thursday, Kwong did not comment on specific challenge-related vandalism but said that school officials became aware of the trend after “a few” students vandalized school property this week.
The superintendent urged parents to stay vigilant to keep children safe at school.
“I thank you for your partnership in working with all of our students in creating a safe environment that is conducive to learning,” she said in an email to families Thursday. “Working together, we can help our students make good decisions that will not disrupt school.”