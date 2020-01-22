SALEM, Mass. — On New Year's Eve 2017, Jeffrie Santana-Peguero walked into Broadway Liquors in Lawrence in what would be the last minutes of his life.
Jurors in Salem Superior Court on Wednesday watched surveillance video showing Santana-Peguero, wearing a baseball cap, dark coat and jeans, paying for two bottles of liquor and two cases of Corona beer that night.
While Santana-Peguero held a black shopping bag, a liquor store worker loaded the two cases of beer onto a dolly and followed the 22-year-old man to his Honda minivan parked outside the 434 Broadway store.
Later that night, prosecutors said Jose Urena, 49, shot Santana-Peguero multiple times and killed him. His dead body was found in the Honda minivan on Reservoir Street around 9 p.m., according to police and court records.
Santana-Pequero was shot both in the head and torso. A state trooper who attended his autopsy said "four lead spent projectiles" were removed from his body.
About a dozen of Santana-Peguero's relatives sat in the courtroom gallery Wednesday during the second day of Urena's trial.
Charged with first-degree murder, Urena faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.
Urena's estranged wife was dating Santana-Peguero. Rosa Urena was pregnant with Santana-Peguero's child at the time of his murder, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Testifying as a prosecution witness Wednesday was retired Lawrence police Detective Capt. Denis Pierce, a specially-trained forensic analyst who now works part time for District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.
Questioned by Prosecutor Christina Ronan, Pierce told jurors about video that was taken from six different locations in Lawrence after Santana-Peguero's murder. Those areas included cameras on Lexington and Manchester streets, Broadway and at Bellevue Cemetery in Lawrence.
Jurors then watched a variety of clips of the video, some which depicted a white Ford pickup truck Urena is believed to have been driving and others showing Santana-Peguero on his trip to Broadway liquors.
A white pickup truck was on Manchester Street and Broadway near Broadway Liquors at the same time Santana-Peguero went shopping there the night of the murder.
In addition to Pierce, state troopers James Crump, a crime scene technician and fingerprint expert, and Glenn Cote, a ballistics expert, testified as prosecution witnesses Wednesday, detailing evidence they collected and analyzed during the investigation.
Forensic scientist Stephanie Waite of the State Police crime lab also testified about analysis she did of Honda Odyssey Santana-Peguero was driving. She said she found a ball cap and also "swabbed" all drinking containers in the car and doors.
She also testified she examined a white F-250 pickup truck. Both cars were held as evidence in the murder investigation at Coady's Towing in Lawrence, she said.
The night of the murder Urena initially said he had dropped his daughters off at the house their mother — his estranged wife — shared with Santana-Peguero at about 8 p.m., then immediately returned to his sister's house less than 3 miles away, according to prosecutors.
However, surveillance footage showed Urena returning to his sister's house just after 9 p.m., according to prosecutors.
According to a police affidavit, Urena and his wife, Rosa, though still married, had separated "some time ago" and he had moved into his sister's home on Lexington Street.
At the time of Urena's arrest, his sister told police he had been living with her for five months. Urena told police that his wife and Santana-Peguero met at some point in the last year and began dating in the summer, at which point Santana-Peguero moved into the Warwick Street home that Urena owned with his wife.
Months before the murder, Urena had installed "an after-market GPS device to track the whereabouts of the vehicle when he began to suspect Rosa was having an affair with Jeffrie (Santana-Peguero)," according to the affidavit.
Santana-Peguero's death was the 11th murder in Lawrence in 2017.
The murder trial is expected to stretch into next week. Jurors are expected to visit Lawrence on Friday in part of the trial known as a "view."
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.